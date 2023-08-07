Northrop Grumman Completes Delivery of Major Components for Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission

Northrop Grumman Corporation has reached a significant milestone in the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) by delivering two major components and beginning pre-launch preparations. ASBM aims to provide secure satellite communications to the challenging Northern polar region.

The recent accomplishments include the successful delivery of the Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) ground system to the U.S. Space Force, on-time delivery of the Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) payloads to the Space Force, and integration of the EPS-R payload along with the completion of thermal-vacuum environmental testing on the first space vehicle.

ASBM is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Space Force, Space Norway, and Northrop Grumman. It utilizes the Northrop Grumman GEOStar-3 platform, which consists of the main satellite structure and necessary operational systems, including power, propulsion, communications, command and data handling, thermal control, and guidance and navigational control. Northrop Grumman is responsible for providing the payload and ground system for ASBM.

According to Tom Wilson, Corporate Vice President and President of Northrop Grumman Space Systems, their comprehensive space technology capabilities demonstrate an effective model for government and commercial partnerships. Wilson also emphasized the critical importance of delivering secure polar satellite communications to fulfill customer needs.

The CAPS ground system was delivered to the Space Force in March, following successful acceptance tests and audits. It is currently transitioning to the operations phase, enabling early operations with the two operational EPS payloads on-orbit, and the ability to support the two EPS-R payloads after the ASBM launch.

The ASBM satellites also feature multiple hosted payloads, including an X-Band payload for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, a Ka-Band payload for Inmarsat, and the Norwegian Radiation Monitor payload commissioned by the European Commission.

Northrop Grumman, a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, is committed to providing innovative solutions that enable connectivity and protection, as well as advancing human exploration. With 95,000 employees driven by a shared purpose, Northrop Grumman continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the aerospace and defense industry.