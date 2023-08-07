Northrop Grumman Delivers Components for Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission

Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully delivered two major components of the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) and has commenced pre-launch preparations. This mission aims to provide protected satellite communications to the Northern polar region, an extremely challenging area for communications.

The recent achievements include the delivery of the Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) ground system to the U.S. Space Force and the on-time delivery of both Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) payloads to the Space Force. Additionally, the EPS-R payload has been integrated and successfully completed thermal-vacuum environmental testing on the first space vehicle.

ASBM is a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force, Space Norway, and Northrop Grumman. The mission utilizes the Northrop Grumman GEOStar-3 platform, which includes the main satellite structure and necessary systems for operation, such as power, propulsion, communications, and guidance. Northrop Grumman is also responsible for providing the payload and ground system.

The CAPS ground system was delivered to the Space Force in March, and it is currently transitioning to the operations phase. This will enable early operations with the two on-orbit operational EPS payloads and the capability to support the two EPS-R payloads after the ASBM launch.

In addition to the main mission, the satellites carry multiple hosted payloads, including an X-Band payload for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, a Ka-Band payload for Inmarsat, and the Norwegian Radiation Monitor payload commissioned by the European Commission.

Northrop Grumman’s end-to-end space technology capabilities, along with their expertise in government and commercial partnerships, make them a valuable contributor to the ASBM mission. The company’s work in delivering protected polar satellite communications will fulfill a critical need for customers.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company with a focus on providing innovative solutions to connect and protect the world. With its dedicated workforce of 95,000 employees, the company is committed to solving its customers’ toughest problems and pushing the boundaries of human exploration in space.