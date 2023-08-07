CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Northrop Grumman Delivers Components for Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Northrop Grumman Corporation has delivered two major components for the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) and is moving forward with pre-launch preparations. ASBM aims to provide protected satellite communications to the Northern polar region, which is known for its challenging communication environment.

The recent achievements include the successful delivery of the Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) ground system to the U.S. Space Force and the on-time delivery of both Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) payloads. The integration of the EPS-R payload has also been completed, and the first space vehicle has successfully undergone thermal-vacuum environmental testing.

ASBM is a joint effort involving the U.S. Space Force, Space Norway, and Northrop Grumman. The project utilizes Northrop Grumman’s GEOStar-3 platform, which includes the main satellite structure and necessary systems for operation. Northrop Grumman also provides the payload and ground system.

The CAPS ground system was delivered to the Space Force in March and has undergone various tests and sell-offs. It is currently transitioning to the operations phase and will be utilized for early operations with the on-orbit EPS payloads. It will also support the EPS-R payloads after the ASBM launch.

In addition to delivering protected polar satellite communications, the satellites will carry several hosted payloads, including those for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Inmarsat, and the European Commission’s Norwegian Radiation Monitor payload.

Northrop Grumman is a global aerospace and defense technology company, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that connect and protect the world. With a workforce of 95,000 employees, they strive to solve their customers’ toughest problems and push the boundaries of human exploration.

