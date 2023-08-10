Satellites Bring Light Parade to North Texas Night Sky

In the North Texas night sky, where stars may not be visible, there is still a spectacle to behold after sunset. This enchanting parade of lights traversing the sky is formed by hundreds of small satellites that bring internet access to people worldwide.

These satellites are part of SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, which currently consists of 4,519 satellites. Just recently, 15 more satellites were launched, adding to the ever-expanding network. Placed in a low earth orbit approximately 340 miles above the surface, these satellites create a stunning train of lights when the conditions are right.

Earlier this year, in May, some residents of North Texas mistook these satellites for unidentified flying objects (UFOs) as they graced the Texas skies.

Starlink satellites become visible shortly after sundown and before sunrise, when the sun is below the horizon but they are still high enough to reflect sunlight. This allows for their “average visibility” during certain timeframes. Each pass can last around five to six minutes, providing ample opportunity to catch a glimpse of these mesmerizing lights crossing the night sky.

For those eager to observe them, specific viewing directions and angles have been provided. On Friday morning, one should look west to northeast, with the lights visible between 22 degrees off the horizon to 69 degrees, starting at 5:50 a.m. CT.

In the evening, between 9:56 p.m. and 10:43 p.m. CT, one should direct their gaze from the northwest to the northeast, approximately 10 degrees to 43 degrees off the horizon.

Saturday offers multiple chances to witness this celestial display. At 5:03 a.m. CT, face east to northeast, with the lights visible between 10 degrees to 68 degrees off the horizon. At 5:09 a.m. CT, look north to northeast, approximately 10 degrees to 37 degrees off the horizon. Finally, at 5:27 a.m. CT, observe from the south to the northeast, within a range of 54 degrees to 64 degrees off the horizon.

Saturday night presents another opportunity, with the lights visible from the northwest to east, spanning from 10 degrees to 38 degrees off the horizon, starting at 9:19 p.m. CT.

SpaceX has already launched over 4,500 Starlink satellites into orbit, with plans to potentially launch up to 42,000 satellites in total. In response to concerns raised by astronomers about their interference with ground-based observations, SpaceX has made efforts to modify the satellites. The current version being deployed, called VisorSat, is equipped with a sunshade that reduces the reflection of sunlight.

While visibility of the Starlink satellites may vary on any given night, their appearance is distinctive, characterized by a bright, white train of lights moving across the sky at a brisk pace. As they come and go, their brightness may fluctuate, influenced by the changing sunlight hitting the satellites as they traverse the sky.