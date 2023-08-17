North Korea Preparing for Satellite Launch and Missile Tests

North Korea is planning its second attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit, along with tests of long-range missiles, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared this information in a closed-door meeting with legislators.

The NIS informed lawmakers that North Korea may try to launch a spy satellite in late August or early September, ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary on September 9. The agency also revealed that North Korea has been testing an engine for the rocket and has installed an additional land antenna to receive satellite data.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to develop high-tech weapons systems, including a military reconnaissance satellite. North Korea previously attempted a satellite launch in May, but the rocket failed and fell into the ocean. South Korea’s military stated that the debris from this failed launch indicated that the satellite was not capable of military reconnaissance.

The NIS also reported unusually heavy activities at a North Korean facility involved in producing solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and another site related to liquid-fueled ICBMs. These preparations are believed to be a protest against the upcoming US-South Korea military drills and the Camp David summit.

North Korea has been sensitive to US efforts to strengthen its alliances with South Korea and Japan. The country has conducted over 100 missile tests since the beginning of 2022, citing the need to strengthen its own military capabilities in response to US-South Korean exercises. While North Korea has demonstrated the potential range of its ICBMs to reach the US mainland, analysts believe there are still technological challenges to overcome. Its shorter-range missiles pose a threat to South Korea and Japan.

It is worth noting that solid-fueled missiles, which North Korea possesses, are more difficult to detect before launch due to their ability to be quickly moved and fired.