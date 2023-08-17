North Korea Plans Second Attempt to Launch Spy Satellite and Conduct Missile Tests

North Korea is gearing up to launch a spy satellite and conduct tests of long-range missiles as a response to the United States’ efforts to strengthen its regional alliances. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is expected to carry out these weapon tests in light of major U.S.-South Korean military drills scheduled to begin next week, as well as a trilateral U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit at Camp David.

South Korea’s intelligence service, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), revealed in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers that North Korea may attempt to launch a spy satellite in late August or early September, just ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary on September 9. The NIS also reported that North Korea has been testing rocket engines for the satellite launch and has set up an additional land antenna to receive satellite data.

Kim Jong Un has previously expressed his determination to develop high-tech weapons, including a military reconnaissance satellite. However, North Korea’s previous attempt to launch a satellite in late May ended in failure when the rocket crashed into the ocean. South Korea’s military analyzed the debris and concluded that the satellite was not advanced enough for military reconnaissance purposes.

The NIS also noted significant activity at North Korean facilities involved in the production of solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and liquid-fueled ICBMs. These launch preparations are seen as a form of protest against the upcoming Camp David summit and the U.S.-South Korean military drills.

North Korea has been highly sensitive to U.S. efforts to strengthen its alliances with South Korea and Japan. In response, it has conducted over 100 missile tests since the beginning of 2022. While the country has demonstrated the potential range of its ICBMs to reach the U.S. mainland, analysts believe there are still technological challenges to overcome. Meanwhile, its shorter-range missiles pose a threat to South Korea and Japan.

It is worth noting that solid-fueled missiles, utilized in one of North Korea’s four known types of ICBMs, offer greater mobility and quick-launch capabilities, making them more difficult to detect prior to launch.