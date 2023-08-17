North Korea Could Conduct Another Satellite Launch in August or September

North Korea may conduct another satellite launch at the end of August or early September, according to a South Korean lawmaker. The country’s intelligence agency suggests that if North Korea is able to address previous issues, there is a possibility of a satellite launch to commemorate the country’s founding anniversary on September 9th.

The previous military satellite launch by North Korea in May was unsuccessful. However, the reclusive nation has expressed its determination to successfully put another satellite into orbit soon. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the importance of conducting a launch during the second half of this year.

Apart from satellite launches, North Korea is reportedly preparing for other military actions as well. This includes the possibility of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would serve as a protest against the upcoming three-way summit between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as the joint drills conducted by the US and South Korea.

The summit, set to be held at Camp David on Friday, will be attended by US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. North Korea’s preparations for potential military actions are seen as a response to these diplomatic developments in the region.

While the information regarding North Korea’s potential satellite launch comes from the country’s intelligence agency, it is important to note that the previous launch in May ended in failure. The accuracy and success of any future launch by North Korea will be determined by its ability to overcome previous setbacks and technical difficulties.