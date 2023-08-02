North Korea Conducts Rocket Engine Test at Sohae Spaceport

North Korea recently conducted a rocket engine test at its main spaceport, the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, in July. The test was likely conducted in order to troubleshoot the launch vehicle that had previously failed to put a military satellite in orbit in late May. The test was detected through analysis of satellite imagery by NK Pro.

Based on imagery from Planet Labs, the test appeared to have taken place at the vertical engine test stand inside the Sohae complex between July 7 and 16. This test comes at a time when construction and upgrades have been ongoing throughout the entire Sohae complex.

The engine test is believed to be a significant step in North Korea’s nuclear weapons development. State media in North Korea has previously referred to a 2017 liquid-fuel engine test from the vertical stand at Sohae as the “March 18 Revolution.” It is likely that this recent engine test is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities in this area.

The failed launch in May was a setback for North Korea’s space program. Conducting an engine test allows them to identify and address any technical issues that may have contributed to the failure. It also prepares them for future attempts to launch a military satellite into orbit.

North Korea has faced multiple international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons development. These tests and advancements in their space capabilities are closely monitored by analysts and foreign governments. It remains to be seen when North Korea will make its next attempt to launch a satellite, but this recent engine test suggests that they are actively working towards that goal.