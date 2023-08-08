NOAA Removes Restrictive Operating Conditions for Commercial Satellites

NOAA’s Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) office announced that they have modified the operating licenses of several commercial satellite systems. These license conditions previously restricted the satellites from fully utilizing their remote sensing capabilities for public use.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves expressed that the Department of Commerce aims to empower the commercial remote sensing industry and enable them to compete at their full potential. This decision is in line with the Department’s commitment to enhance U.S. leadership in the rapidly growing commercial space industry.

This modification of operating licenses eliminates significant red tape and regulatory barriers for private remote sensing systems. It paves the way for improved efficiency and productivity in the commercial space sector. By removing these restrictions, commercial satellites will now be able to offer their full remote sensing capabilities to the public.

The decision to remove these operating restrictions comes as a response to the Space Policy Directive-2 on Streamlining Regulations, which was issued on July 20, 2020. The directive aims to streamline regulations in order to drive innovation and development within the commercial space industry.

This modification will have a positive impact on the commercial space sector, allowing companies to leverage the full potential of their satellite systems. It will foster a more competitive market and encourage further advancements in remote sensing technology.

The removal of these restrictive operating conditions signifies a significant step forward in promoting the growth and development of the commercial remote sensing industry. It not only benefits the industry but also facilitates the access to valuable remote sensing data for various applications, such as weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.

Overall, the modification of operating licenses by NOAA’s CRSRA office will unlock new opportunities for the commercial satellite systems, driving innovation and advancing the capabilities of remote sensing technology in the United States.