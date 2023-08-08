Umbra Releases 16-cm SAR Imagery of the Dole Pineapple Garden Maze in Honolulu, Hawaii

The U.S. government has lifted certain restrictions on commercial remote sensing satellite companies. The changes were made by NOAA’s Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) office, a division of the Office of Space Commerce.

Previously, these restrictions prevented companies from offering their full capabilities to the public. In 2020, CRSRA changed its licensing regulations for remote sensing systems, allowing the government to restrict unique capabilities for up to three years to develop mitigations.

CRSRA announced on Monday that a set of conditions on “the nation’s most capable, unmatched commercial remote sensing systems” had expired on July 19. This decision includes reducing global imaging restrictions to permit imaging and distribution for almost the entire Earth’s surface, removing rapid revisit conditions, and eliminating all X-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) temporary conditions.

The Department of Commerce believes that by empowering the commercial remote sensing industry, they can compete at their full potential. The licensing change cuts significant red tape in private remote sensing systems regulation and aligns with the department’s commitment to advancing U.S. leadership in the commercial space industry.

As a result of these changes, SAR provider Umbra has released a 16-cm resolution SAR image, claiming it to be the highest-resolution commercial satellite image ever released. Umbra also sells a 25-cm native resolution and plans to fine-tune the 16-cm product for commercial and international use in the future.

Umbra expressed gratitude for the licensing change made by NOAA, stating that it allows them to expand their high-resolution data product offerings for commercial customers. They believe this will pave the way for further product expansion in the future.