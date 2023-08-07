Umbra Releases High-Resolution SAR Imagery of Dole Pineapple Garden Maze in Honolulu

The U.S. government has lifted certain restrictions on commercial remote sensing satellite companies, allowing them to offer their full capabilities to the public. The changes were implemented by NOAA’s Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) office, a division of the Office of Space Commerce.

Previously, restrictions prevented companies from providing their complete capabilities. In 2020, CRSRA altered its licensing regulations for remote sensing systems, limiting the government’s ability to restrict unique capabilities for more than three years. The intention was to give the government time to develop mitigations.

On July 19, CRSRA announced that a set of conditions on “the nation’s most capable, unmatched commercial remote sensing systems” had expired. This decision also eased global imaging restrictions, permitting imaging and distribution for almost the entire Earth’s surface, except for less than 1%. Additionally, it removed rapid revisit conditions and all X-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) temporary conditions.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves stated that the Department of Commerce aims to empower the commercial remote sensing industry and eliminate unnecessary regulations. This move aligns with the department’s commitment to accelerating U.S. leadership in the growing commercial space industry.

Taking advantage of this regulatory change, SAR provider Umbra released a 16-cm resolution SAR image, claiming it to be the highest-resolution commercial satellite image ever released. Umbra already offers a 25-cm native resolution but intends to fine-tune and eventually commercially and internationally offer 16-cm resolution products.

The licensing change by NOAA has allowed Umbra to expand its high-resolution data product offerings for commercial customers. Gabe Dominocielo, Umbra’s co-founder and president, expressed excitement about the news, mentioning that this development enables them to offer customers the highest resolution images that their satellites can capture. This change sets the stage for further product expansion for Umbra’s customers.