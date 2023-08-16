NOAA Awards MyRadar Grant to Improve Wildfire Resilience

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has granted weather app MyRadar a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for a satellite mission aimed at enhancing resilience against wildfires. This grant follows an earlier Phase I grant received by MyRadar.

The Phase II mission will focus on demonstrating multi-sensor data capture and downlink, AI-assisted alerting, and training dataset generation. It also involves the construction and launch of two pathfinder satellites. MyRadar and its parent company, Acme AtronOmatic, intend to launch the Hyperspectral Orbital Remote Imaging Spectrometer (HORIS) satellite constellation. As a demonstration mission, three “PocketQube” satellites were launched last year in partnership with Alba Orbital. The completed HORIS constellation will consist of 150 satellites that will provide low-latency alerts for wildfire mitigation. These alerts will be accessible through the MyRadar app.

MyRadar is recognized as a NOAA “Weather-Ready Nation” ambassador and actively contributes to research and development in space-based hardware and software to mitigate the impact of wildfires. Dr. Sarvesh Garimella, the Chief Scientist and CTO of MyRadar, stated that the Phase II mission will build upon the team’s previous lab, field, and space testing. The primary scientific objective of this endeavor is to collect training data from low Earth orbit (LEO) for the AI systems utilized by the larger HORIS satellite constellation.

This grant from NOAA marks an important step towards improving wildfire resilience. By leveraging satellite technology and AI capabilities, MyRadar aims to enhance early warning systems and minimize the impact of wildfires.