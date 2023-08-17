North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has alerted lawmakers that North Korea is making preparations to escalate tensions by firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and attempting to launch another reconnaissance satellite. The NIS shared this information with the media during a press briefing by People Power Party Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, who also serves as the executive secretary of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.

The NIS revealed that it has observed active movements of ICBM launch support vehicles in Saneum-dong, Pyongyang, indicating that North Korea is readying for a long-range missile launch ahead of the trilateral summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The spy agency also noted frequent shipments from a factory producing liquid-fuel propellant and “unusually” active vehicle movements near solid-fuel missile facilities, suggesting that an ICBM launch is imminent.

Additionally, the NIS anticipates that North Korea will conduct a joint military drill involving various branches, including the force responsible for launching missiles equipped with tactical nuclear weapons. The agency also stated that the North is likely to attempt another satellite launch in the coming weeks. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has prioritized completing technical preparations for this launch as a key objective for his regime in the second half of the year.

The NIS further disclosed that the North has been conducting engine combustion tests since July to verify the reliability of the satellite launch vehicle. South Korean reconnaissance assets have detected new installations of satellite antennas for tracking the launch rocket and receiving data transmissions. North Korea attributes the failure of its previous reconnaissance satellite to engine defects, and the ongoing tests aim to rectify these issues.

Overall, the NIS’s assessment indicates that North Korea is actively preparing for both a missile launch and a satellite launch in the near future. These developments raise concerns and contribute to the escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.