GalaxEye to Launch Multi-Sensor Satellite Mission Drishti

A new space company, GalaxEye, based in Chennai, is set to launch Mission Drishti, the world’s first multi-sensor satellite, next year. This groundbreaking satellite will have the capability to monitor Earth 24/7, regardless of the time of day or cloud cover.

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye Space, will utilize two complementary sensors in a synchronized manner, paving the way for revolutionary data fusion. The satellite will simultaneously capture data from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors, enhancing correlation and analytical capabilities.

The current optical sensors provide detailed images of the Earth, including vegetation in fields. However, they become ineffective during overcast conditions or at night. SAR technology, on the other hand, is not dependent on sunlight and can operate at night, significantly expanding the satellite’s usefulness.

With the ability to provide worldwide coverage in under 12 hours using a constellation of small satellites, Mission Drishti aims to offer exceptionally high-resolution photos. Besides defense and intelligence sectors, potential consumers for this IIT-M incubated startup include insurance industries in agriculture and natural disasters. The information gathered by Mission Drishti could potentially streamline the claims process and save time and effort for insurance companies and their customers.

GalaxEye, established in 2020 by Suyash Singh, Kishan Thakkar, Denil Chawda, Rakshit Bhatt, Pranit Mehta, and Professor S R Chakravarthy, has forged partnerships and commercial contracts with prominent organizations in the space-tech ecosystem. These partnerships include collaborations with Antaris Inc., a leading American space software provider, as well as QL Space, Ananth Technologies, XDLINX Labs, and Dassault Systemes.

The launch of Mission Drishti marks a significant milestone for GalaxEye and the space industry as a whole, ushering in a new era of multi-sensor satellite technology with unparalleled data collection capabilities.