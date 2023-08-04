SES to Conduct Extra Tests Before Launching O3b mPower Satellites

SES has announced that it will conduct additional tests before launching its next pair of O3b mPower satellites in order to investigate a glitch that is sporadically tripping off power modules on its first four satellites in medium Earth orbit. The issue is limited to some of the power modules onboard the four next-generation MEO satellites that SpaceX launched in December and April. According to CEO Ruy Pinto, all trip-offs were quickly resolved without affecting payload performance. However, extra tests are being carried out to ensure a smooth deployment of services.

The fifth and sixth O3b mPower satellites, part of Boeing’s build for the operator, were originally scheduled to launch by the end of June but are now targeting a launch before the end of September. SpaceX is also set to launch the seventh and eighth satellites this year. The first two O3b mPower satellites have already reached their final positions in MEO, while the third and fourth are expected to arrive later this month. Commercial services are on track to begin before the end of 2023, with the goal of meeting the growing demand for connectivity across various sectors such as mobile backhaul, aviation, maritime, and government.

Each O3b mPower satellite is designed to provide multiple gigabits per second of throughput, which is approximately ten times more than the operator’s previous generation of satellites. Aside from the O3b mPower constellation, SES operates around 50 satellites in geostationary orbit for connectivity and broadcast customers. In terms of financials, the company reported €987 million ($1.1 billion) in total revenues for the first half of 2023, with a slight decrease of 1.2% when adjusted for currency changes. While the networks business saw an increase of 3.1% in revenue, the video business experienced a decline of 5.2%.

SES has successfully cleared a portion of C-band spectrum, receiving $1 billion from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for hitting an interim 2021 milestone. The company expects to receive an additional $3 billion from the FCC by the end of 2023 for beating its clearing deadline. However, a legal battle with Intelsat over the sharing of C-band proceeds is still ongoing. CEO Ruy Pinto stated that options for using the windfall include debt repayment, shareholder dividends, and growth-oriented investments.