The New Zealand Government Plans to Allocate Spectrum Bands to Mobile and Satellite Players

The New Zealand government has announced its intention to allocate specific parts of the 24GHz to 30GHz bands to mobile and satellite players. The target is to make this spectrum available by mid-2026.

According to the authorities, the range from 24.25GHz to 27.5GHz will be designated for mobile use, with the possibility of allowing limited satellite services in certain areas. The remaining spectrum will be divided into two segments. Half of it will be shared between mobile and satellite players, while the other part will be primarily allocated for satellite services. However, exceptions may be considered for specific areas.

This decision comes after a consultation process held in 2021, with the aim of finding a balance between the interests of the mobile and satellite industries. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment unit, the Radio Spectrum Management authority (RSM), is working towards making the spectrum allocations available in May 2026.

In the meantime, the RSM will carry out technical work and engage in consultations with industries and local communities. These efforts are geared towards ensuring a smooth implementation of the spectrum allocation plans.

By allocating spectrum bands to mobile and satellite players, the New Zealand government aims to support the growth and development of these industries. It recognizes the importance of reliable and efficient communication networks for a range of applications, including mobile services and satellite operations.