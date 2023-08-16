Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) Evaluating Utilization of 24 – 30 GHz Spectrum in New Zealand

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) in New Zealand is currently evaluating the potential utilization of the 24 – 30 GHz radio spectrum range. Efforts are in progress to open this spectrum to the market by 2026.

RSM has made high-level allocation decisions for the use of this spectrum, with a focus on providing clarity to the mobile and satellite industries for their long-term planning.

In the 26 GHz band, the 24.25 – 27.5 GHz spectrum range will be primarily allocated for mobile use, with the potential inclusion of some satellite services in specific areas under technical conditions.

In the 28 GHz band, the 27.5 – 28.35 GHz spectrum range will follow a sharing model between mobile and satellite services. The 28.35 – 29.5 GHz spectrum range will be primarily allocated for satellite services, with the option to include some mobile use under technical conditions.

RSM is working towards making this spectrum available for long-term use by around May 2026. This involves a work programme including technical work, industry consultation, engagement with stakeholders, regulatory design, and further decision-making processes.

Satellite service providers who hold current licenses will be allowed to apply for extensions until May 2026, so they may continue providing services to New Zealand for the interim. Future decisions on the satellite licensing approach for long-term use are expected by May 2026. The details of these extensions will be discussed directly with the affected licensees prior to the current license’s expiry.

Any additional or new interim licenses for satellite services will be considered on a case-by-case basis in line with the existing rules. Strict criteria will apply to ensure compatibility with the high-level allocation decision and not prejudge future decisions.

Requests for other usage, such as 5G fixed-term licenses, will also be considered on a case-by-case basis in line with the existing rules. Strict criteria will apply to ensure compatibility with the high-level allocation decision and not prejudge future decisions.

