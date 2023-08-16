Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) Evaluating Potential Utilization of 24-30 GHz Radio Spectrum Range

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) in New Zealand is currently evaluating the potential utilization of the 24-30 GHz radio spectrum range. Efforts are underway to open this spectrum to the market by 2026.

RSM has made high-level allocation decisions for the use of this spectrum, with a focus on providing clarity to the mobile and satellite industries for their long-term planning. The cabinet has made a high-level allocation decision for the radio spectrum range of 24-30 GHz to provide certainty to these industries regarding the portions of the spectrum available for their use in the long term.

In the 26 GHz band, the spectrum range of 24.25-27.5 GHz will be primarily allocated for mobile use, with the potential inclusion of some satellite services in specific areas under technical conditions. In the 28 GHz band, the spectrum range of 27.5-28.35 GHz will follow a sharing model between mobile and satellite services. The spectrum range of 28.35-29.5 GHz will be primarily allocated for satellite services, with the option to include some mobile use under technical conditions.

RSM is working towards making this spectrum available for long-term use by around May 2026. This involves a work program including technical work, industry consultation, engagement with stakeholders, regulatory design, and further decision-making processes.

Satellite service providers with current licenses will be allowed to apply for extensions until May 2026, enabling them to continue providing services to New Zealand in the interim. Future decisions on the satellite licensing approach for long-term use are expected by May 2026. Any additional or new interim licenses for satellite services will be considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to strict criteria that align with the high-level allocation decision and do not prejudge future decisions.

MBIE will also consider requests for other usage, such as 5G fixed-term licenses, on a case-by-case basis, subject to strict criteria that align with the high-level allocation decision and do not prejudge future decisions.

The 24-30 GHz spectrum range is aimed to be made available for long-term use by around May 2026. This decision comes after a consultation in 2021.