Radio Spectrum Management Evaluating Utilization of 24-30 GHz Spectrum Range

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) in New Zealand is currently evaluating the potential utilization of the 24-30 GHz radio spectrum range. The aim is to open this spectrum to the market by 2026. RSM has made high-level allocation decisions for the use of this spectrum, with a focus on providing clarity to the mobile and satellite industries for their long-term planning.

In the 26 GHz band, the spectrum range of 24.25-27.5 GHz will be primarily allocated for mobile use, with the potential inclusion of some satellite services in specific areas under technical conditions. In the 28 GHz band, the spectrum range of 27.5-28.35 GHz will be shared between mobile and satellite services. The range of 28.35-29.5 GHz will be primarily allocated for satellite services, with the option to include some mobile use under technical conditions.

RSM is working towards making this spectrum available for long-term use by May 2026. The process involves technical work, industry consultation, engagement with stakeholders, regulatory design, and further decision-making processes.

Satellite service providers with current licenses will be allowed to apply for extensions until May 2026 to continue providing services to New Zealand in the interim. Future decisions on the satellite licensing approach for long-term use are expected by May 2026. Strict criteria will apply to any additional or new interim licenses to ensure compatibility with the high-level allocation decision.

Requests for other usage, such as 5G fixed-term licenses, will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with existing rules and strict criteria.

The aim is to make the 24-30 GHz spectrum range available for long-term use by May 2026. RSM expresses gratitude to those who provided feedback during the consultation process in 2021.

For more information, please visit the official Radio Spectrum Management website.