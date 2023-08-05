CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Addressing the Space Junk Problem: Space Plasmatics Developing Plasma Thrusters for Satellites

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Addressing the Space Junk Problem: Space Plasmatics Developing Plasma Thrusters for Satellites

In response to the growing problem of space debris and the need for improved satellite propulsion, Space Plasmatics, a space-tech startup, is developing plasma thrusters. It is estimated that about 14,000 new satellites will be launched by the end of the decade, resulting in approximately 9,000 tons of space debris.

To tackle this issue, the United States introduced new regulations in 2022, requiring satellites to have a capability to move out of the way within five years of the end of their mission. Space Plasmatics aims to provide a solution by developing plasma thrusters that use ionized gas in an electric field, rather than traditional chemical propulsion, to navigate satellites to a different orbit or back to Earth.

The thrusters are powered by solar cells that are already mounted on satellites. This solar-powered electric propulsion is currently used in almost every satellite and has the potential to propel manned spacecraft for missions to the Moon and Mars.

Space Plasmatics was founded in 2021 by Dr. Igal Kronhaus, a former Technion professor and expert in electric propulsion. Kronhaus started the company to address the space junk problem while also improving satellite propulsion. The technology behind Space Plasmatics has been developed over the past decade and is now being scaled up to meet the needs of larger satellites.

The company has received support from investors, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which has invited Space Plasmatics to participate in the Astra incubator. The Israel Innovation Authority has also provided funding for the company’s vision. With the worldwide space economy estimated to be worth $400 billion, there is significant potential for growth in this sector.

Space Plasmatics faces competition from other companies working on electric propulsion, but Kronhaus believes that their high thrust and high fuel economy will give them a competitive edge. The company aims to have a fully functional version of their product ready by Q2 2025.

It remains to be seen whether Space Plasmatics, with its innovative approach to satellite propulsion and the expertise of its founders, will make a significant impact in the space-tech industry.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Satellite Library Benefits Navy Kids and Sailors

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Satellite Library Connects Navy Youth and Sailors

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Advisor in Los Angeles Unified

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Match Group Introduces AI-powered Photo Selection Tool for Dating Profiles

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments