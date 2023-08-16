Dax Dasilva: Tech Entrepreneur Uses Satellite Tracking to Protect Old-Growth Forests

Dax Dasilva, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Lightspeed, has taken his passion for software-building and turned it into a mission for eco-conservation. Inspired by his experience protesting against clearcut logging in Clayoquot Sound, Dasilva founded Age of Union, a nonprofit environmental alliance. With a $40 million investment, Age of Union supports 10 projects that aim to protect threatened species and ecosystems in Canada and around the world.

Dasilva’s most recent project, Forest Eye, was developed in partnership with environmental nonprofit Stand.earth. Forest Eye utilizes satellite tracking technology to gather information from provincial satellites and logging permits, providing a comprehensive view of activities in British Columbia’s old-growth forests. The system then sends alerts to local communities, leaders, and policymakers about significant changes in forest cover or the construction of logging roads.

Despite a victory in the fight against old-growth logging 30 years ago, the battle continues. Dasilva emphasizes the irreversible nature of tree-cutting and the need for greater visibility to hold policymakers accountable. Forest Eye serves as a tool to raise public awareness and provide decision-makers with real-time information about the state of old-growth forests.

In 2020, the BC NDP made promises to implement 14 recommendations for old-growth protection, but so far, none of them have been fulfilled. Nearly 5,000 hectares of old growth have been logged since the commitments were made. Dasilva believes that by making the situation on the ground visible to lawmakers, local communities, and Indigenous leaders, there is a better chance of bringing about meaningful change.

Dasilva has personally invested $100,000 into the development of Forest Eye, viewing it as a crucial step in the efforts to protect old-growth forests. With the continuous support from advocates like Dasilva and the use of innovative technologies like Forest Eye, there is hope for the preservation of these invaluable ecosystems.