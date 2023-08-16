Forest Eye: Protecting Old-Growth Forests with Technology

Dax Dasilva, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Lightspeed, has always had a passion for the environment. His commitment to conservation was sparked during a protest against clearcut logging in Clayoquot Sound, where he witnessed the devastating destruction caused by the practice.

In 2021, Dasilva established Age of Union, a non-profit alliance aimed at protecting threatened species and ecosystems around the world. With $40 million invested across 10 projects, Age of Union has initiatives in Peru, Haiti, Trinidad, and the Congo. Dasilva’s goal was to utilize his experience in software-building to contribute to eco-conservation.

His latest venture, Forest Eye, is a collaboration with environmental non-profit Stand.earth. This satellite tracking system gathers data from provincial satellites and logging permits to provide a comprehensive view of the state of British Columbia’s old-growth forests. Forest Eye then sends alerts to local communities, leaders, and policymakers regarding activities such as the construction of logging roads or changes in forest cover.

Despite a victory in the fight against old-growth logging thirty years ago, Dasilva recognizes that the battle is ongoing. He emphasizes the importance of proactive measures, as once the trees are cut down, they cannot be restored. Dasilva has invested $100,000 to develop Forest Eye, considering it an opportunity to raise public awareness about the significance of old-growth forests.

The BC NDP made promises to implement 14 old-growth recommendations, including halting or deferring the logging of high-risk forests. However, since then, nearly 5,000 hectares of old-growth forests have been logged, and none of the recommendations have been fulfilled. Dasilva believes that making the reality on the ground visible to policymakers, local communities, and Indigenous leaders is essential in holding them accountable for their promises.

Forest Eye aims to provide this visibility and support those who want to do the right thing but may lack awareness of the situation. By utilizing technology and satellite data, Dasilva hopes to create a platform that brings attention to the urgent need for old-growth forest protection.