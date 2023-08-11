California Water Boards Releases Algae Map for San Francisco Bay

The California Water Boards has released a new map that shows the locations of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in San Francisco Bay. The map is an improvement on an existing map and includes data for chlorophyll-a, a molecule produced by phytoplankton that is responsible for causing most marine HABs. The map is a screening tool designed to provide a heads up to California state water and public health agencies, as well as the public.

Last year, the Bay experienced its first-ever Bay-wide harmful algal bloom, leaving dead fish in its wake. The new map is expected to assist in identifying areas for sampling and monitoring the bay for potential HAB incidents. It is part of a joint project between the Water Boards, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the San Francisco Estuary Institute’s Aquatic Science Center. Feedback on the map can be submitted via email.

The Bay-wide bloom caught officials off guard due to the jurisdiction gap. Currently, there is no specific agency responsible for responding to HAB incidents in saltwater, monitoring the Bay for phytoplankton, or putting up warning signs. The Water Boards has recommended that the Legislature pass legislation to address this gap.

While the map provides valuable information, officials are still learning how to interpret and utilize it effectively. Satellite data is a screening tool, and the truth comes from water sampling. The map is a work in progress and will be updated as officials continue to learn.

To avoid HABs, it is recommended to use the cyanobacteria data to identify freshwater blooms and the chlorophyll-a data to identify marine blooms. However, it is important to note that satellite data can have false positives, and water sampling is essential for accurate assessment. The specific health risks associated with HABs in saltwater are not well understood, so it is advised to avoid exposure and bathe thoroughly if exposed. The public should not rely solely on signage for safety information and should learn to visually recognize harmful algal blooms.