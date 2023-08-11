California Water Boards Releases Map to Help Monitor Algal Blooms in San Francisco Bay

The California Water Boards has launched an updated map to track algal blooms in San Francisco Bay. The map provides real-time information on the presence of algae in the bay, which can be helpful for those who enjoy activities such as swimming, fishing, and boating. Algal blooms can make the water thick, soupy, and potentially hazardous.

Recent observations of the map show a widespread bloom in the bay, caused by the phytoplankton species Heterosigma akashiwo. This species, also known as the “flying potato,” was responsible for last summer’s harmful algal bloom in the bay, resulting in the death of numerous fish.

The map is an improvement on a previous version that only tracked freshwater and estuarine blooms. The updated map includes data for chlorophyll-a, a molecule produced by phytoplankton that gives the water a different shade of green. Most marine harmful algal blooms are caused by phytoplankton species other than cyanobacteria, which the previous map focused on.

The map serves as a screening tool for the public and provides important information for California state water and public health agencies. It helps authorities identify areas for sampling and monitoring. Previously, there was a jurisdictional gap in responding to harmful algal blooms in saltwater, but this map aims to address that issue.

The map is a joint project between the Water Boards, NOAA, and the San Francisco Estuary Institute’s Aquatic Science Center. While officials are still learning how to interpret the map’s data, it has already provided valuable insights, such as the early detection of algal blooms in Clear Lake.

The map can be used to identify both freshwater and marine harmful algal blooms. However, it is important to note that satellite data is a screening tool and actual water sampling is necessary to confirm the presence of toxins. Public awareness and caution are advised, as the health risks associated with algal blooms are not fully understood.

To learn more about harmful algal blooms and report any observations, the California Harmful Algal Blooms Portal provides comprehensive information and resources. The map is constantly being updated, and feedback can be submitted to the provided email address.