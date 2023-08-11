California Water Boards Releases Map to Monitor Algae Blooms in San Francisco Bay

The California Water Boards has developed a map that allows people to monitor the presence of algae blooms in San Francisco Bay. The map is especially helpful for individuals who engage in activities such as swimming, fishing, or boating in the bay. Algae blooms can make the water appear thick and soupy, potentially posing a hazard to humans and wildlife.

A recent update of the map revealed a widespread bloom across the Bay. Water sampling in Berkeley and Richardson Bay confirmed the presence of the phytoplankton species called Heterosigma akashiwo, also known as the “flying potato”. This same species caused a harmful algal bloom last summer, resulting in numerous dead fish.

The new map is an improvement on the previous version, as it now includes data on marine harmful algal blooms. The original map only provided information on freshwater and estuarine blooms caused by cyanobacteria. The improved version incorporates data on chlorophyll-a, a molecule produced by phytoplankton that has a different shade of green. This data is sourced from the satellite Sentinel-3, facilitated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in collaboration with the Water Boards, NOAA, and the San Francisco Estuary Institute’s Aquatic Science Center.

The map serves as a screening tool for the public and also aids California state water and public health agencies. It helps identify areas that require sampling and further investigation. Officials have previously faced challenges in responding to harmful algal blooms since there was no specific agency responsible for addressing incidents in saltwater. The Water Boards has recommended legislative action to assign this responsibility to an appropriate agency.

The jurisdiction gap in monitoring saltwater blooms partly explains why last year’s Bay-wide harmful algal bloom caught officials off guard. However, since then, a multi-agency workgroup has been meeting to distribute responsibilities related to these blooms.

The new map is a work in progress, and officials are still learning about its capabilities. Feedback can be submitted to the Water Boards as they continue to update and refine the map. It’s important to note that satellite data provides a preliminary assessment and confirmation through water sampling is necessary. In the meantime, individuals are advised to minimize exposure to algal blooms and follow guidelines regarding healthy water habits.

To access the map and for additional information on harmful algal blooms, visitors can refer to California’s Harmful Algal Blooms Portal.