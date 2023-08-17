Impact of Recent Natural Disasters Captured by International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) has captured satellite images showcasing the devastating impact of recent natural disasters around the world. The images depict the widespread wildfires in Maui, Oregon, and the destructive force of Typhoon Khanun in North America and Asia.

The ISS emphasized that such storms and wildfires have severe consequences on Earth and can be observed from space. Researchers and emergency personnel depend on these observations to better understand and respond to these natural disasters.

In one image, plumes of smoke are visible from the Oregon and Maui wildfires, which have caused significant destruction on the ground. The ISS described the scene of the wildfires in Maui, stating that the island of Maui, particularly the coastal town of Lahaina, has been severely affected. The image of the Oregon wildfire shows a wildfire near the Willamette National Forest. The Oregon wildfire has decimated approximately 2,720 acres of land.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun wreaked havoc in the Philippines, Japan, and the Korean peninsula. The typhoon resulted in heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides across East Asia. It is essential to note that Europe has also encountered extreme weather conditions, including heat waves and tornadoes, further exemplifying the global concerns surrounding climate change.

The recent natural calamities have led to the loss of numerous lives and the destruction of vast areas. The ISS satellite images provide valuable insight into these disasters, aiding in the understanding and management of their effects.