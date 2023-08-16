New Satellite-Based Measurements Show Global Vegetation Response to Drought

A recent study led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Germany has examined vegetation’s response to drought across the globe. The study utilized state-of-the-art satellite-derived datasets and explainable machine learning methods to investigate how vegetation’s physiology is affected by drought.

The research revealed that the physiology of vegetation in many ecosystems globally has deviated from its structural characteristics in response to drought. This finding represents a significant advancement in understanding how Earth’s ecosystems react to water scarcity. Soil moisture drought is becoming more prevalent worldwide, with increased duration and intensity, impacting vegetation functioning and leading to risks such as carbon starvation and hydraulic failure.

Traditionally, the impact of drought on vegetation has been assessed by analyzing changes in plant structure. Satellite data offer insights into leaf surface area, vegetation coverage, and density on larger scales. In this study, researchers used novel satellite-based measurements and machine learning techniques to isolate changes in plant functioning from changes in plant structure in response to drought.

The team focused on severe droughts and successfully characterized physiological responses related to photosynthesis, evaporation, and water content. They found that the exchange rates of CO2 and water vapor regulated by stomata (tiny openings on leaves) and the efficiency of solar radiation utilization for photosynthesis were the most affected plant functions.

The advantage of this new approach is that it provides a comprehensive understanding of vegetation’s response to drought. It reveals the physiological changes beyond the outward appearance of plants and captures the timing, scale, and severity of vegetation affected by drought. Additionally, vegetation physiology responds faster to drought stress than its structural appearance, enabling early recognition of drought impacts.

The study demonstrated that vegetation in semi-arid and arid regions was most affected by drought, indicating a strong relationship between background climate and physiological responses. In wetter regions, vegetation may still appear green during drought events, but its functioning is reduced. This highlights the discrepancy between functional and structural changes during severe drought.

Understanding vegetation functioning in response to drought is crucial for predicting and mitigating the effects of climate change. These findings provide valuable insights into the biological and environmental feedback mechanisms of ecosystems, contributing to our understanding of Earth’s future.

Source: “New Satellite-Based Measurements Show Global Vegetation Response to Drought”. Max Planck Society.