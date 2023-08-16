New Satellite-Based Measurements Unveil Global Vegetation Response to Drought

A recent study led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry has examined how vegetation responds to drought worldwide. By employing explainable machine learning methods on state-of-the-art satellite-derived datasets, the study discovered that vegetation’s physiology has diverged from its structure under drought conditions on a global scale.

Drought-induced soil moisture deficits are becoming more frequent and severe in many regions around the world. This adversely affects vegetation by elevating the risk of carbon starvation and hydraulic failure, ultimately leading to the death of plants. Vegetation’s response to drought, in turn, has various impacts on the climate.

In the past, the effect of drought on vegetation has been assessed by analyzing changes in plant structure. For instance, satellite data has been used to measure leaf surface area, vegetation coverage, and density (greenness) on a large scale. However, the recent study by Dr. Wantong Li and Dr. Rene Orth took a different approach by analyzing novel satellite-based measurements with explainable machine learning methods to isolate changes in plant functioning, specifically physiology, in response to drought.

By focusing on intense droughts, the researchers successfully identified physiological responses related to photosynthesis, evaporation, and water content. The study revealed that two plant functions are primarily impacted by drought. Firstly, the exchange rates of carbon dioxide and water vapor, regulated by stomata—tiny, regulated openings on leaf surfaces. Secondly, the efficiency of solar radiation utilization for photosynthesis or absorption by the leaves.

The advantage of this new approach lies in its ability to provide a more comprehensive understanding of vegetation’s response to drought compared to solely assessing structural changes. Traditional methods may underestimate the timing, scale, and severity of drought effects on vegetation. Additionally, plant physiology reacts faster to stress than changes in appearance, making it possible to identify drought impacts earlier. Therefore, plants experiencing severe drought-induced physiological changes may still appear normal, particularly in the case of trees.

The study also highlighted that vegetation in semi-arid and arid regions suffered the most, indicating a strong connection between background climate and physiological responses. In wetter regions, vegetation may remain green or even become greener during drought events, but its functioning is diminished. This reveals a significant disparity between functional and structural changes during severe drought.

Understanding vegetation’s response to drought is crucial for predicting and mitigating the effects of climate change. These new findings improve our understanding of the biological and environmental feedback mechanisms of ecosystems, which are instrumental in shaping the future of our planet.