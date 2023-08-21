CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Chinese Rocket Successfully Delivers Satellites to Orbit, Including AI-Powered Satellite

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 21, 2023
Chinese Rocket Successfully Delivers Satellites to Orbit, Including AI-Powered Satellite

A commercially-produced rocket from China has successfully launched a package of satellites into orbit, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). One of the satellites included in the mission is a cutting-edge AI-powered satellite called “WonderJourney.”

The WonderJourney satellite, named after the famous Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi who first introduced the concept of the “universe,” possesses the capability to process data in real-time instead of relying on ground control. Its ultimate objective is to pave the way for fully autonomous spacecraft in the future.

The developers of the satellite, STAR.VISION, based in Hangzhou, China, envision a future where satellites can interact with humans. The satellite would be able to independently identify and warn about situations that cannot be analyzed from the Earth’s surface. It would also continue to learn and adapt without having to transmit large amounts of data back to Earth.

By enabling in-orbit data processing, the WonderJourney satellite aims to enhance human interaction with spacecraft and optimize space exploration. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to revolutionize the capabilities of future satellites and push the boundaries of space exploration even further.

China’s successful launch of the WonderJourney satellite highlights the nation’s progress in space exploration and the growing significance of AI in satellite technology. With ongoing advancements and developments, the future of autonomous spacecraft and space exploration appears promising.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Airtel-backed OneWeb to Launch Satellite Internet Services in September

Aug 21, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

First Step in Building Satellite Constellation: Contributing to National Development in Remote Sensing Technology

Aug 21, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Satellite Communication Terminals: Key Trends and Drivers in the Market

Aug 21, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Quality Control: The Rise of Global Inspection Management Software

Aug 21, 2023 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Impact of Global Laser Processing on Fiber Optic Networks

Aug 21, 2023 0 Comments
News

Embracer Group CEO Plans Further Cost-cutting Measures

Aug 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Sentinelese: A Remote Stone Age Tribe That Resists Outside Contact

Aug 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments