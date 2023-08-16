Reducing Methane Emissions from Fossil Fuel Exploitation: A Global Perspective

Methane (CH4) emissions from fossil fuel exploitation, including oil, gas, and coal, are a significant contributor to global warming. However, the accuracy of national emission inventories submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is highly uncertain. To address this issue, a study utilized 22 months of satellite observations from the TROPOMI instrument to improve the quantification of national methane emissions worldwide.

The study found that global emissions from oil and gas were 30% higher than reported in UNFCCC inventories. This discrepancy was mainly due to under-reporting by major emitters, including the United States, Russia, Venezuela, and Turkmenistan. In particular, eight countries had methane emission intensities from the oil and gas sector that exceeded 5% of their gas production. Reducing these intensities to the global average level of 2.4% could lead to an 18% decrease in global oil and gas emissions. The study estimated global emissions of 62.7 ± 11.5 (2σ) Tg a−1 for oil and gas and 32.7 ± 5.2 Tg a−1 for coal.

Reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel exploitation is crucial for meeting climate goals. Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas after CO2 and has contributed to 0.6°C of global warming since preindustrial times. Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to set goals for mitigating their methane emissions. The Global Methane Pledge, signed by over 110 countries, aims to reduce collective methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Traditional bottom-up approaches used by countries to estimate methane emissions are often uncertain and hinder the setting and tracking of mitigation goals. To improve these inventories, top-down approaches that utilize satellite observations have been employed. Previous studies have relied on limited surface observations, aircraft measurements, and satellite data with low spatial resolution. However, the TROPOMI satellite, launched in 2017, provides higher global data density with daily mapping of methane columns at a resolution of 7 km × 5.5 km.

The study conducted global inversions of TROPOMI data to quantify emissions from fossil fuel exploitation at up to 50-km resolution. The results were validated with field measurements and used to improve inventory estimates for all countries in support of the Paris Agreement. The study also assessed the sensitivity of the results to different bottom-up inventories, satellite data density, and inversion parameters.

In summary, reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel exploitation is a crucial aspect of climate policy. The study highlights the uncertainties in current national emission inventories and the potential for improvement through satellite observations. By accurately quantifying emissions and addressing under-reporting, countries can effectively set and track mitigation goals for methane emissions.