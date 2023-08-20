CityLife

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Mission to Search for Water on the Moon

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer mission is nearing launch, with the Lockheed Martin-built satellite set to hunt for water on the moon’s surface and map its abundance and distribution. The satellite, measuring 11.5 feet wide and weighing 440 pounds, will launch in 2024 alongside the Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission.

The spacecraft recently received its second instrument, the Lunar Thermal Mapper (LTM) sensor, designed by the University of Oxford. The LTM will use infrared light to map the moon’s surface temperature and variations in its minerals, aiding in the identification of potential water sources.

The High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper (HVM3), developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is the other instrument on board. It will measure sunlight wavelengths reflected off the moon to detect the chemical fingerprint of water.

The Lunar Trailblazer mission joins the efforts of other probes and landers aiming to search for water ice on the moon. NASA’s LunaH-Map cubesat and ShadowCam aboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter are already mapping potential landing sites near the moon’s south pole, where future crewed missions are planned. Additionally, Russia’s Luna-25 mission and India’s Chandrayaan-3 are expected to land on the moon this month for their own water prospecting missions.

The data gathered by the Lunar Trailblazer mission will provide valuable insights into the nature of water on the moon and its potential use in future exploration. By understanding how water is transported and captured on the lunar surface, it will inform future human robotic missions and support the goal of utilizing lunar resources.

