Small Satellite Conference Highlights Lunar Flashlight Mission

The annual Small Satellite conference commenced recently with presentations at USU’s Logan campus recreation center. One of the speakers was Michael Hauge, a former student at Georgia Tech, who shared his experience as a mission operator on NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission.

The Lunar Flashlight is a small satellite, roughly the size of a briefcase, that was launched into orbit in December 2022. Its objective is to orbit the moon and utilize near-infrared lasers to detect ice within the moon’s craters. This information is crucial for future human missions to the moon.

Hauge explained that the initial plan was for the mission to reach the moon within three months. However, the complex nature of the orbits, considering the gravitational pull of the earth and moon, posed a significant challenge.

Despite this, the main setback the team faced was with the onboard propulsion system. Within two days, they realized that the system was not functioning correctly. After months of troubleshooting, they were forced to alter the trajectory. Although the Lunar Flashlight did not reach the moon’s orbit, Hauge emphasized that the mission was still deemed successful.

Despite the propulsion system issue, Hauge stated that the individual components of the system exceeded expectations. The altitude control system, radio, and flight computer all performed exceptionally well. This “flight heritage” of components provides confidence for future missions utilizing the same technology.

Furthermore, Hauge believes that the successful demonstration of these technologies opens opportunities for their application in small satellites destined for the moon in the future.