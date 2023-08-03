Voyager 2 Signal Loss and Recovery

NASA engineers at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory received a faint signal from the Voyager 2 space probe, indicating that the 46-year-old satellite is still functioning in deep space. Contact with Voyager 2 was lost on July 21 after a command error caused the satellite’s antennas to move incorrectly, making communication with Earth challenging. However, despite the signal loss, scientists remain hopeful that the durable spacecraft will reconnect successfully.

The weak signal was detected using the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex in Australia, and while it is not strong enough to retrieve the desired data from Voyager 2, scientists can still recognize the spacecraft’s iconic bright yellow design. The next step is for engineers to attempt to reorient the satellite’s antennas by sending commands. They will have multiple opportunities to catch the signal as Voyager 2 approaches the edge of the solar system before the antennas are scheduled to be repositioned toward Earth on October 15.

If these attempts fail, Voyager 2 has a backup mechanism called the Reset Timer, which will search for a signal from Earth if no command is received for a certain period. This mechanism would be activated in December. However, until the antennas are repositioned, the scientific community will miss out on valuable real-time data as Voyager 2 ventures through the heliosphere, an area of space that contains important research material.

Although the temporary communication interruption may result in a loss of data, Voyager 2’s long-standing mission, which started in August 1977, continues to push the boundaries of space exploration. Despite a previous eight-month signal loss in 2020 due to maintenance issues, the mission has persevered. Currently located 12 million miles away from Earth, Voyager 2 is operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.