NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Probe due to Incorrect Command

NASA has encountered a setback as it lost contact with its deep space probe, Voyager 2, after an incorrect command was given to the module two weeks ago. The space agency only received a “heartbeat signal” from the vessel recently through its deep space network antennas stationed around Earth.

The Voyager 2 probe was launched in 1977 with the mission to explore the outer planets of our solar system. The news of its signal being detected has lifted the spirits of the NASA team. The project manager, Suzanne Dodd, expressed her optimism in an email.

Efforts are now underway at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California to realign Voyager 2’s antenna, which was thrown off by 2% due to the initial incorrect command. By adjusting the antenna’s position, the probe will have a better chance of receiving signals from Earth.

However, if this attempt fails, NASA’s only recourse is to wait until October for an automatic reset of the spacecraft. Considering the long wait ahead, NASA will make several attempts to send commands to the probe before then.

In the meantime, NASA is maintaining a lighthearted approach to the situation. The agency has been sharing social media posts from Voyager 2’s twin companion spaceship, Voyager 1, to keep the public informed and entertained. Despite the setback, Voyager 1 continues to operate fine and is more than 15 billion miles away from Earth.

Overall, NASA is determined to rectify the communication issue with Voyager 2 and resume its mission of exploring deep space.