NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Probe Due to Incorrect Command

NASA has lost contact with the Voyager 2 probe, which was given an incorrect command two weeks ago. The space agency recently received a “heartbeat signal” from the spacecraft, bringing some relief to NASA. Launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets of our solar system, Voyager 2’s antenna is currently misaligned by 2%. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is working to spin the antenna back into position so that it can properly receive signals. The next option is an automatic spacecraft reset, but that is scheduled for October, leaving NASA with a long wait. In the meantime, NASA is sharing social media posts from Voyager 2’s twin companion, Voyager 1, to maintain a sense of humor about the situation.

Post navigation