Satellite

NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Probe Due to Incorrect Command

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
NASA has encountered an issue with its Voyager 2 probe after sending an incorrect command two weeks ago. The space agency recently received a “heartbeat signal” from the spacecraft, thanks to its deep space network antennas. This news has uplifted the spirits of the NASA team, as Voyager 2, launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets of our solar system, has been an important mission.

The responsibility now lies with the flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California to rectify the issue. They will attempt to adjust Voyager 2’s antenna, which is misaligned by 2%, in order to reestablish communication with Earth more effectively. However, if this effort proves unsuccessful, NASA’s only other option is to perform an automatic spacecraft reset in October. Although this is a long wait, NASA plans to send commands multiple times before that date to test potential solutions.

Despite the setback, NASA is maintaining a sense of humor by sharing updates from Voyager 1, Voyager 2’s twin companion, on social media. Voyager 1, located nearly 15 billion miles away from Earth, assures everyone that it is doing fine during Voyager 2’s temporary hiatus.

This recent loss of communication with Voyager 2 serves as a reminder of the challenges involved in deep space exploration. However, the NASA team remains determined to resolve the issue and continue gathering valuable data from this remarkable spacecraft.

