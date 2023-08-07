NanoAvionics to Send Nanosatellite to Study Black Holes and Neutron Stars

NanoAvionics, a Lithuanian manufacturer, is preparing to ship a nanosatellite to launch this fall to study black holes and neutron stars from low Earth orbit. The company will provide its 6U satellite platform for the NinjaSat mission, integrating it with a payload from Japanese research institute Riken. The payload will track the X-ray photons emitted by these compact objects to explore how matter accretes to them. NinjaSat will spend two years in orbit observing persistently bright X-ray objects, including Scorpius X-1, a binary star system with a fast-spinning neutron star that is one of the brightest X-ray objects visible from near-Earth orbit.

Riken is funding the mission and stated that NinjaSat will also follow up on observations made by the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI), an X-ray camera mounted on the International Space Station. NinjaSat will allow high cadence monitoring and flexible operations for transient sources, which are valuable in time-domain astronomy.

NinjaSat was procured from Mitsui Bussan Aerospace (MBA) by Riken, who brought NanoAvionics in as a subcontractor. The mission is the first satellite in a partnership between MBA and NanoAvionics, aiming to use NanoAvionics’ technology for other customers in the Japanese market.

The nanosatellite is designed with Gas Multiplier Counters for measuring radiation events, Radiation Belt Monitors to monitor background particles, and a star tracker for positioning. The satellite will be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter rideshare mission.