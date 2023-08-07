NanoAvionics to Ship Nanosatellite for Black Hole and Neutron Star Study

NanoAvionics, a Lithuanian manufacturer, is preparing to send a nanosatellite into low Earth orbit this fall to study black holes and neutron stars. The satellite, called NinjaSat, will be equipped with a payload from the Japanese research institute Riken. The payload will track the X-ray photons emitted by these compact objects in order to investigate how matter accretes to them. NinjaSat will spend two years in orbit observing persistently bright X-ray objects, including Scorpius X-1, a binary star system with a fast-spinning neutron star. Riken, the funding organization, stated that NinjaSat will also follow up on observations made by the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI) on the International Space Station. This mission will allow for high cadence monitoring and flexible operations needed for transient sources, providing critical scientific results in time-domain astronomy.

NanoAvionics provided its 6U satellite platform for the NinjaSat mission and integrated it with Riken’s payload. The company Mitsui Bussan Aerospace (MBA) facilitated access to the Japanese Experiment Module on the International Space Station and brought NanoAvionics in as a subcontractor for the project. NinjaSat is the first satellite in a partnership between MBA and NanoAvionics, with the aim of utilizing NanoAvionics’ technology for other customers in the Japanese market.

The design of NinjaSat includes two Gas Multiplier Counters for measuring radiation events, positioned at each end of the spacecraft. It also features a pair of Radiation Belt Monitors to monitor background particles and a star tracker for accurate positioning. With these capabilities, NinjaSat will provide valuable insights into the behavior of black holes and neutron stars from a low Earth orbit perspective.