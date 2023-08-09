North Korea Plans to Launch Satellites Following Failed Attempt

North Korea has announced that it will proceed with satellite launches in the future, following its unsuccessful attempt to launch a military spy satellite in May. This information was published in the August edition of the monthly propaganda magazine Kumsu Kangsan.

Although the article does not mention the specific types of satellites that North Korea plans to launch, it is likely referring to their second attempt to launch a military spy satellite. In late May, North Korea’s new Chollima-1 rocket, carrying the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1, crashed into the sea due to issues with the starting of the second-stage engine.

The South Korean military has claimed that the captured wreckage of North Korea’s failed spy satellite has no military value. Despite this setback, experts speculate that North Korea may attempt another launch to coincide with the upcoming summit among the leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan, which has been scheduled for August 18. Additionally, joint military drills between Seoul and Washington are set to take place from August 21 to 24.

North Korea has a history of conducting satellite launches as part of its space program. However, these launches have been met with international criticism due to concerns that the same technology used to launch satellites could also be used to develop long-range ballistic missiles. The United Nations has imposed sanctions on North Korea, prohibiting it from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology.

While the North Korean regime describes its satellite launches as “miracles upon miracles,” it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this latest announcement and the country’s future satellite plans.