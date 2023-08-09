North Korea to Launch Satellites Despite Failed Attempt

A North Korean propaganda outlet has announced that the country is prepared to launch satellites at any time. This declaration comes in the wake of their failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite at the end of May. The statement was made in the August edition of the monthly propaganda magazine, Kumsu Kangsan, which glorified the country’s past satellite launches as “miracles upon miracles.”

While the North did not provide specifics regarding the type of satellites they plan to launch in the future, it is highly likely that they are referring to their second attempt at launching a military spy satellite. On May 31, North Korea launched the Chollima-1 rocket carrying their reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1. Unfortunately, the rocket crashed into the sea due to issues with the second-stage engine.

The South Korean military has previously stated that the North’s spy satellite has “no military utility” after recovering its wreckage from the Yellow Sea. However, experts speculate that North Korea may attempt a second launch to coincide with the upcoming summit between the leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan on August 18. Additionally, joint military drills between Seoul and Washington are scheduled for August 21-24.

Despite their failed attempt, North Korea remains determined to pursue satellite launches. The international community will be watching closely to see how the country proceeds with its future plans for space exploration.