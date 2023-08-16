MyRadar Awarded NOAA SBIR Phase II Grant for Orbital Wildfire Resilience Project

MyRadar, a leading provider of weather and environmental data, has received a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) SBIR Phase II grant for its Orbital Wildfire Resilience (OWR) project. This grant award follows the successful completion of the NOAA SBIR Phase I project.

The OWR project aims to enhance resilience against wildfires by utilizing MyRadar’s compact satellite technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with its widespread information distribution platform through the MyRadar app. As a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador, MyRadar is committed to accelerating research and development (R&D) for advanced space-based hardware and software to mitigate the impact of wildfires.

Wildfires have become an escalating risk that challenges the resilience of the American public and economy. This initiative will contribute to the development of new hazard alert products for consumers, enterprise organizations, and government institutions. These alerting features will facilitate earlier and more timely warnings to help save lives.

The Phase II mission will involve an orbital demonstration of multi-sensor data capture and downlink, AI-assisted alerting, and training dataset generation. MyRadar will build and launch two pathfinder satellites as part of its HORIS constellation. These satellites will collect orbital training data to enhance the AI detection and alerting models.

Dr. Sarvesh Garimella, MyRadar’s Chief Scientist & CTO and the mission’s Principal Investigator, explains that Phase II builds upon the team’s previous testing efforts and will focus on collecting training data from low Earth orbit (LEO) to refine the larger constellation’s AI systems.

The award reflects NOAA’s commitment to foster public/private partnerships and drive innovation in technological advancements that benefit the American public. This opportunity represents a significant milestone in MyRadar’s ongoing R&D efforts to enhance its alerting, forecasting, and satellite imagery capabilities.

The full HORIS constellation will consist of 150 satellites orbiting the planet, providing low-latency alerts for wildfire mitigation and other satellite-based products. All HORIS satellite data products and alerts will be accessible through the MyRadar app, offering global coverage.

For more information about the OWR project or other MyRadar initiatives, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about the NOAA WRN program, visit their website.

About MyRadar:

MyRadar is a popular weather and environmental information app available on various platforms. Since its launch in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 45 million times, providing real-time updates on severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, and more. MyRadar is developed by ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, with offices in Portland, Oregon, and Orlando, Florida.

