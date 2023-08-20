China’s High Launch Cadence Returns with Over 35 Launches in 2023

China is set to regain its high launch cadence in 2023 with over 35 launches planned for the year. After a slow start, recent launches include rockets outside the Chang Zheng family and the fourth flight of the Chang Zheng 3 B/E rocket.

Chinese startup LandSpace has released a short documentary detailing the development process of its ZhuQue-2 rocket over the past five years. Footage from the documentary reveals the failure of the initial maiden launch due to misbehaving vernier engines.

July 2023 marked the successful first flight of an orbital methane rocket, and LandSpace plans to conduct a third flight before the year ends.

One of the recent launches included the Huanjing-2-06 satellite on board a Chang Zheng 2C (CZ-2C) rocket. This Chinese synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite was launched into a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) to support disaster monitoring and environmental protection surveillance.

Ceres-1, a four-stage rocket primarily based on solid-propellant motors, was also launched in August. It carried seven payloads, including SAR satellites, into a SSO. Chinese rice noodle soup brand Hao Huan Luo sponsored this launch and had its logo displayed on the rocket and payload adapter.

The Chang Zheng 3 B/E rocket, capable of carrying up to 11.5 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), launched with the Ludi Tance-4 01 payload. This payload is part of a network of SAR satellites providing continuous all-time Earth observation.

The Kuaizhou-1A rocket launched the Hede-3A-E mission, which deployed five micro-satellites for commercial remote-sensing services.

The last launch of the week was the Chang Zheng 4C rocket, carrying the Gaofen-12 04 satellite. Gaofen satellites are part of China’s High-definition Earth Observation System, providing high-resolution Earth observation data.

With these recent launches, China is making significant progress in its space program, supporting various applications such as disaster management, resource monitoring, mapping, and weather monitoring.