MQ-9 Drone Student Operators Trained for Satellite Takeoff and Landing

MQ-9 drone student operators are now trained to land and take off via satellite, reducing the personnel and equipment needed for Reaper operations. The Automatic Takeoff and Landing capability (ATLC) allows the drone to perform these tasks independently, with a human crew ensuring safety.

During the ACE Grand Warrior exercise, students at the 49th Wing demonstrated their skills by landing two Reapers at Grand Forks Air Force Base. This marked the first mission performed entirely under satellite communication control.

ATLC has been a goal for the Air Force Reaper community since 2021. In previous operations, around 55 maintainers were required, along with ground control stations and other equipment. However, exercises like Valiant Shield and ACE Grand Warrior have shown that just 10 Airmen and a small amount of gear are now sufficient.

The smaller footprint of ATLC aligns with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, where Airmen and aircraft disperse to smaller locations to complicate targeting. ACE promotes Multi-Capable Airmen, who can perform tasks outside their usual specialties, reducing the logistics tail.

At ACE Grand Warrior, avionics technicians were trained on satellite communication operations, maintenance tasks, and inspections. The Airmen also used existing equipment at the base to further reduce logistics.

Approximately 56 MQ-9 students participated in the exercise, covering mission sets such as intelligence, surveillance, close air support, and more. All operators trained at the 49th Wing are now certified to conduct ATLC in a simulator, with “top-off” training in live flight.

ATLC simplifies the coordination of unmanned flights through national airspace by removing the need for launch and land crews and specific communication frequencies, focusing solely on satellite communications. This improvement allows for more agile and flexible worldwide operations.

The Air Force Reaper enterprise plans to continue implementing ATLC, making future training exercises easier and ensuring the drone’s readiness for operational squadrons.