The Impact of Satellite Trails on Hubble Space Telescope Observations

Satellite constellations in low Earth orbit (LEO) have been causing issues for astronomers, as the large clusters of satellites can interfere with observations and render astrophysical sources difficult to measure. This problem has prompted astronomers to consider moving observational equipment to LEO as well. A recent study focused on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and its susceptibility to satellite streaks, scanning the archive of Hubble measurements from 2002 to 2021.

The increasing number of satellites in LEO has raised concerns about the impact on astronomy and the feasibility of observing the sky from Earth. The study found that observations affected by artificial satellites can become unusable for scientific research, leading to redirected scientific efforts and costly infrastructures for satellite mitigation.

The size of the satellite streak in HST data varies depending on their locations in LEO. Satellites in the upper portion of LEO, between 1,000 and 2,000 km from Earth’s surface, are more visible to HST and appear more frequently in the data. Satellites closer to HST’s orbit have wider streaks.

The authors compared two machine learning (ML) methods for identifying satellite streaks in HST images. The first method, DrizzlePac, was good at identifying the streaks in individual exposures but not effective in removing them. The second method, the Google AutoML Vision multi-object-detection algorithm, was tested on composite images and showed consistent results.

The study revealed that the percentage of HST images tainted by satellite streaks has increased over time. From 2002 to 2005, the HST ACS/WFC camera saw 2.8 ± 0.2% of its images affected, and from 2018 to 2021, this fraction nearly doubled to 4.3 ± 0.4%. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3/UVIS) also experienced a similar increase.

Considering the current number of satellites in orbit and the projected increase in the future, with the possibility of 60,000-100,000 satellites by the 2030s, the authors raise concerns about the impact on HST science and the future of space-based astronomy.

In conclusion, the study highlights the challenges posed by satellite trails on HST observations and emphasizes the need for ongoing monitoring and mitigation strategies to ensure the integrity of scientific research in space-based astronomy.