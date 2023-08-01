The Hunt for Satellite Teams Intensifies in MotoGP

The search for satellite teams in MotoGP has now extended to Yamaha, following KTM’s recent attempts to approach the LCR and Gresini teams. Yamaha, after losing Razlan Razali’s outfit to Aprilia, has started exploring potential options. Unfortunately, they have encountered little success so far, mainly because all the teams have already signed contracts for 2024.

Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli confirmed this information, stating that while they didn’t want to lose their satellite team, discussions for a new team will have to wait until next season. Yamaha currently faces a disadvantage compared to other manufacturers, as they can only rely on two bikes on the track, while Honda, Aprilia, KTM, and Ducati have four or more.

With the new format allowing less time for setup work, the need for another team becomes even more crucial for Yamaha. The question now is which team they will choose. One possibility that has been considered for some time is VR46, a logical choice considering their collaboration with the Master Camp at the Ranch. However, there seems to be an in-between option: Ducati.

Ducati’s MotoGP bike is considered the benchmark in the sport, as riders have achieved great success with it, even when using the previous year’s model. This is evidenced by Bastianini and Bezzecchi’s performances this season. Therefore, Yamaha needs to improve their M1 to make it more attractive to potential customers. The development of the 2024 bike is crucial not only to compete for top positions but also to attract a satellite team.

In conclusion, the hunt for satellite teams in MotoGP has become a competitive endeavor, with KTM and now Yamaha actively seeking partnerships. While Yamaha faces challenges due to existing contracts, the search for a new team will continue in the coming season. Improving the performance of their M1 bike will be essential to attract potential customers and secure a satellite team for the future.