More Arctic Sea Ice Leads Detected by SDGSAT-1 Satellite

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Based on spaceborne high-resolution thermal infrared observation, a research team from the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS) and the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has detected more sea ice leads in the Arctic Ocean than previously observed.

Leads, which are cracks or fissures that initiate inside otherwise continuous sea ice, play crucial roles in heat exchange between the ocean and the overlying atmosphere. Narrow leads with widths less than a hundred meters make a significant contribution to the retreat of Arctic sea ice.

The team utilized the Thermal Infrared Spectrometer (TIS) onboard the Sustainable Development Science Satellite 1 (SDGSAT-1) to detect sea ice leads at an unprecedented 30-meter resolution. This is the first time that the spatial resolution of leads by infrared remote sensing has increased from kilometers to tens of meters. Compared to the Moderate-Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), the TIS identified more leads with widths less than hundreds of meters.

In a case study, the lead area detected by SDGSAT-1 was found to be 1.3 times larger than that observed by MODIS, indicating the presence of more leads in the Arctic Ocean than previously known. This research demonstrates the potential of the SDGSAT-1 satellite for high-resolution sea ice observation in the polar regions and provides insights into the role of narrow leads in rapid sea ice changes in the Arctic.

The study was published in The Cryosphere on July 14, and the research findings highlight the importance of understanding the dynamics of Arctic sea ice for sustainable development.

