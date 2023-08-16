Momentus Receives SDA Award but Faces Financial Challenges

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Momentus a small business innovation research (SBIR) award to modify its orbital service vehicle for Department of Defense (DoD) needs. However, Momentus is experiencing financial difficulties and must raise additional capital to sustain its operations.

In its second-quarter financial report, Momentus announced that it achieved its first $1 million quarter, generating $1.7 million in revenue. This was a significant increase from last year’s second-quarter revenue of only $50,000. However, the company also incurred a net loss of $18.8 million during the quarter and ended the period with only $22 million in cash and cash equivalents.

To address its financial challenges, Momentus disclosed in a 10K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its current cash reserves are insufficient to fund operations for the next year. The company needs to secure “substantial additional capital” to continue its activities. As a cost-cutting measure, Momentus laid off 30% of its employees and contractors in the second quarter. Additionally, the company is exploring financing options to address its financial needs.

Despite its financial struggles, Momentus received a $746,073 SDA contract with a possibility of an additional $1.2 million for further work. This award will involve modifying the capabilities of Momentus’ Vigoride vehicle to accommodate DoD payloads and mission requirements. The modifications will undergo a critical design review (CDR).

Momentus CEO John Rood expressed enthusiasm about the SDA contract, stating that Vigoride’s adaptability, payload capacity, and power make it suitable for various national security missions, including space situational awareness, surveillance, and reconnaissance. He added that Momentus is thrilled by the opportunity to enhance Vigoride to meet the growing needs of SDA and DoD for capable space systems to fulfill their national security objectives.