Momentus Deploys Customer Payloads from Vigoride-6 Mission

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has successfully deployed all customer payloads from its Vigoride-6 Orbital Service Vehicle. The Vigoride-6 mission was launched in April 2023 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-7 mission.

This deployment marks a total of 15 customer satellites that Momentus has deployed over the past year on three separate missions. The company has also placed three Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicles into orbit.

On the Vigoride-3 mission launched in May 2022, Momentus deployed six satellites for FOSSA Space Systems and the SelfieSat satellite for Orbit NTNU. An additional satellite was delivered to orbit for CalPoly Pomona using a third-party deployer, bringing the total to eight satellites deployed.

The Vigoride-5 mission launched in January 2023 and included the deployment of the Qosmosys Zeus-1 payload. Momentus is providing ongoing hosted payload services to Caltech’s Solar Power Project Demonstrator (SSPD) mission.

During the Vigoride-6 mission, Momentus deployed the REVELA payload for ARCA Dynamics, the VIREO CubeSat for C3S LLC, the DISCO-1 CubeSat for Aarhus University, and the IRIS-C payload for an Asian customer booked through ISILAUNCH. Two CubeSats were also deployed as part of the NASA LLITED mission.

While the CubeSats were deployed at the intended altitude, they were deployed at a different inclination than the target orbit. NASA confirmed that the CubeSats are functional and the science instruments onboard can still be operated. Momentus identified the root cause of the deployment error as human error in the mapping of a software command and is implementing corrective actions.

Momentus is currently operating its Vigoride-5 spacecraft alongside Vigoride-6 to provide ongoing hosted payload services to Caltech’s SSPD mission. The company’s next flight is targeted for November 2023 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission, where three satellites will be deployed for separate customers.

Additionally, Momentus plans to launch its Vigoride-7 OSV on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission in February 2024. Along with deploying customer satellites, the Vigoride-7 mission will include a Remote Proximity Operations demonstration.

Momentus is excited to conduct a test of their Tape Spring Solar Array (TASSA) technology during the Vigoride-6 mission. The TASSA program aims to reduce the cost per watt of power generated by 50% and improve satellite operations.

With these successful missions and ongoing operations, Momentus is advancing its capabilities in the space industry and delivering reliable services to its customers.