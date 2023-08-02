CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Ministry of Digital Affairs Partners with SES to Enhance Taiwan’s Digital Communications Networks

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has announced a partnership with Luxembourg-based satellite provider SES to improve the resiliency of Taiwan’s digital communications networks. This collaborative project will involve the establishment of 773 satellite terminals domestically and internationally by the end of 2024.

MODA’s initiative aims to strengthen Taiwan’s digital infrastructure. In line with this goal, the ministry has launched a program to validate the digital resilience of emerging technologies for contingency or wartime applications. The project seeks to explore the viability of utilizing a nonsynchronous satellite network as an emergency backup network. The Telecom Technology Center (TTC) has been chosen to lead the execution of this project. Its objective is to ensure the reliable transmission of critical commands and emergency evacuation information during urgent situations.

The primary focus of the program is the use of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to sustain internet connectivity in emergency scenarios. However, if LEO satellites are unavailable, they can be substituted with medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites. The ministry envisages that each terminal will be able to connect to at least two satellites.

SES is the second satellite operator to collaborate with Taiwan on the digital resilience project, following the partnership with the U.K.-based company OneWeb. During a visit to OneWeb’s headquarters in London, Digital Minister Audrey Tang expressed the company’s willingness to participate in the initiative. MODA has invited synchronous, LEO, and MEO satellite communication companies to join the project, as long as they adhere to Taiwan’s national security and information security regulations.

By Gabriel Botha

