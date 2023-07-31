Eutelsat Achieves Objectives in 2022/23 Financial Year with Strong Commercial Momentum

In its fiscal year 2022/23, satellite operator Eutelsat achieved its objectives and experienced strong commercial momentum in its connectivity verticals. The company successfully launched three satellites, including Hotbird 13F and Hotbird 13G, which ensured service continuity at the flagship 13° east video hotspot. Eutelsat E10B, another satellite launched during this period, addressed the demand for mobile connectivity.

Despite a 1.8% decrease in total revenues to €1.131bn, Eutelsat saw positive growth in mobile connectivity, with revenues of €110m, reflecting a 26.8% year-on-year increase. Fixed connectivity revenues stood at €178m, accounting for 16% of the business, while government services accounted for 12% of revenues, totaling €143m in 2022/23.

Eutelsat also completed the disposal of its European broadband retail activities, focusing instead on a wholesale go-to-market model for distributing satellite broadband capacity over Europe. The company’s video line, however, experienced continued declines, with video revenues down 8.3% to €705m. This was attributed to the non-renewal of a capacity contract with Digitürk and volume reductions with certain resellers in Europe.

Looking ahead, Eutelsat plans to further strengthen its data and connectivity strategy with the entry into service of Konnect VHTS in the second half of 2023. The company remains confident in its ability to achieve its objectives and return to top-line growth.

Overall, Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, citing record satellite launches and service entries, as well as the positive commercial dynamics of its collaboration with OneWeb. She confirmed the company’s standalone objectives for the current and future years, emphasizing their strong position to make the combination with OneWeb successful.